



Operation Sindoor, launched on the early hours of May 7, 2025, stands as a significant milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and ensure national security.





This operation was initiated as a direct and decisive retaliation to the brutal terror attack that took place on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, which had deeply shaken the nation. The Indian Air Force (IAF), along with other branches of the armed forces and intelligence agencies, came together in a coordinated and professional manner to execute this operation, marking it as a collective national achievement.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of the Indian Air Force, addressed the nation and the business community at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Business Summit, where he hailed Operation Sindoor as a “national victory.”





He emphasised the unity and professionalism displayed by all the Indian forces involved, stating that the operation was not just a military success but also a manifestation of the country’s commitment to truth and justice. Reflecting on the operation’s success, the Air Chief Marshal remarked, “We were taking the path of truth, I think, God was with us also in this.” His words resonated with a sense of national pride and collective resolve, acknowledging the support and aspirations of every Indian citizen who longed for justice and peace.





Operation Sindoor was not an isolated strike but a comprehensive campaign against terror threats emanating from across the border. Following the initial retaliation on May 7, all subsequent responses to Pakistani offensives were conducted under the same operational framework. This ensured a sustained and strategic approach to neutralising threats, enhancing the security of the region, and sending a clear message to adversaries about India’s resolve and capability.





The success of Operation Sindoor can be attributed to the seamless coordination among various agencies, including the Indian Army, Air Force, paramilitary forces, and intelligence units.





The operation demonstrated the high level of preparedness, intelligence integration, and tactical precision that India’s armed forces have achieved. It also underscored the importance of unity and professionalism in counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting how collaborative action can lead to decisive outcomes.





Operation Sindoor represents more than just a military victory; it symbolises the strength, resilience, and unity of India in the face of terrorism. The operation has bolstered national morale and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens and territorial integrity.





As Air Chief Marshal AP Singh expressed, the victory was a collective one, shared by every Indian who stood behind the forces in their pursuit of peace and justice.





