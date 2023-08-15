



Integration of indigenous weapons like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Astra air-to-air missiles gives an edge to the Su-30MKI combat aircraft operated by India over similar jets operated by other air forces.





Sukhoi Su-30MKI air fighter jets are the backbone for the Indian Air Force as they are the largest part of IAF's fighting squad and now they are now the new game changers for India. Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets are getting deadlier with the integration of BrahMos and Astra missiles. Bareilly, Air Force station is one of the oldest, largest and most strategic major air base which houses Sukhoi Su-30MKI.





The air force station is one of the largest airbases of the Indian air forces (IAF). This air base is considered as a part of Central Air Command which has a regiment of state-of-the-art fighters which includes Sukhois and the helicopter squadrons.





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can be launched from the Indian Su-30s and are being developed to strike targets at 700 kms and beyond. Presently they can hit targets up to 450 kms.

The Astra MK-1 can hit targets up to 100 kms and versions of it are being developed to shoot down enemy planes at up to 300 kms.





Sukhoi Su-30MKIs are getting stronger with the integration of new weapon systems. These mean machines are ready for any future war.







