

New Delhi: The 19th round of discussions between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took place on Monday, focusing on the withdrawal of troops from remaining tense areas in Eastern Ladakh and the broader reduction of tensions in the region.

Commencing at approximately 9:30 am and extending until 1:30 pm, the high-level military negotiations involved participants from the Indian Army, ITBP, and the Ministry of External Affairs, according to sources cited by CNN-News18.





The meeting unfolded at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as informed by sources from PTI.





Coming around four months after the preceding dialogue, this recent military discussion is designed to de-escalate tensions in the area. The primary aim for the Indian delegation during these talks is to expedite the process of troop withdrawal from remaining friction points.





Despite extensive diplomatic and military conversations that led to the withdrawal of forces from various locations, Indian and Chinese troops continue to face off at specific contentious points in eastern Ladakh for a period surpassing three years. During the 18th round of military discussions on April 23, the Indian side strongly underscored the urgent need for resolving ongoing issues at Depsang and Demchok.





This meeting holds notable significance, particularly in light of the upcoming BRICS summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions between PM Modi and the Chinese President during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Bali last year touched upon the necessity to stabilize bilateral relations. Moreover, during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on July 24, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with the notable Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.







