



These similar historic words were uttered by Neil Armstrong when he and his team landed the Eagle module on the Moon on July 16, 1969. A similar event occurred this evening when India's Vikram Module landed smoothly on the surface of the Moon.





Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission successfully soft-landed today at 6.04 PM. India scripted history by becoming the first nation to land the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's south pole, days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same region.





Chandrayaan-3 (Mooncraft in Sanskrit) was launched on July 14. Before India, only the United States, Russia and China have achieved a soft-landing on the surface of the Earth's only natural satellite.











