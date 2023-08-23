



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.





According to Russian Embassy in India, Putin's message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's successful lunar mission read, "Please, accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the successful landing of the Indian space station Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole."





Putin called it a "big step" forward in space exploration by India in the area of science and technology.





"This is a big step forward in space exploration and certainly a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the area of science and technology," his message read.





"Kindly convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes for new achievements to the leadership and staff of the Indian Space Research Organization," Putin added.





Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday also congratulated India for the feat and said that history has been created. The minister stated that the Maldives is "proud of the successful landing" of Chandrayaan3 near the moon's south pole.





"India creates history! As a South Asian nation, and neighbour, we are proud of the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 near the moon's south pole. This is a success for all of humanity!" Abdulla Shahid wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.





"Opening new avenues for new areas of exploration. Congratulations #India. Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi, External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar, and the scientists at @isro!" he added.





Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Space Research Organisation as well after the successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon.





Nepal PM took to his social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, and said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon today and unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology."







