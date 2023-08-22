

Reports that a Chinese Navy (PLAN) submarine, apparently a nuclear powered Type-093 Shang Class boat, has suffered a serious accident in the vicinity of the Taiwan Strait, H I Sutton a renowned and reputed expert on surface and sub-surface vessels reported on his Twitter (X) handle.

This is currently "unconfirmed", treat with great caution. Been hearing it for a few hours.

Should add, one thing which makes me doubt some of the accounts is that they have too much information, like crew dying, type of boat etc. However, that doesn't invalidate the underlying story. But waiting for more info, ideally credible sources (I may have missed some) he noted further.

Further reports claim all crew died.

No official announcement yet.

Earlier Incident(s) With USN



Earlier in June 2023, the United States military released a video on Monday of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese manoeuvre in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision.





The incident occurred Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China.





China claims the democratic self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its own territory, and maintains the strait is part of its exclusive economic zone, while the U.S. and its allies regularly sail through and fly over the passage to emphasize their contention that the waters are international.







