

Built by DRDO & Tata Motors, It can operate in both land and water





Srinagar: To improve operational capabilities, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has inducted a ‘Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform’ vehicle in Kashmir that can operate in both land and water.





An official said that the WHAP is an 8×8 vehicle that is jointly built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Motors with a seating capacity of twelve people. The vehicle is also known as TATA Kestrel.





“The vehicle is capable of operating in both land and has a sophisticated communication system,” he said, adding that its amphibious capabilities will allow it to reach the areas that are inaccessible to other vehicles and is a major boost for the CRPF in Kashmir.





Inspector General, Kashmir, Operations Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanendra Kumar Verma said, “With time, we have been working to improve our operational efficiency and new tools and equipment are being brought to provide every facility to our jawans.”





We have added this vehicle to improve our technical capabilities and with time, everyone will come to know about its features, IG Verma said.





The Kashmir Ops sector CRPF tweeted,” Gyanendra Kumar Verma, IG KO SCRPF, visited 110 Bn Pulwama to review the deployment. His visit included a close inspection of the newly inducted Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform (WHAP) vehicle. Strengthening our capabilities to ensure safety & security.”







