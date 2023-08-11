

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi discussed bilateral cooperation in digital transformation with Senator Hassel Bacchus, Minister of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Happy to host a luncheon for Senator the Honourable Hassel Bacchus, Minister of Digital Transformation of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We engaged in a productive discussion about bilateral cooperation in digital transformation and other matters of mutual interest."





Lekhi hosted a luncheon for the minister and further discussed matters of mutual interest.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of T&T Dr Keith C Rowley had met in London on April 19, 2018, on the sidelines of the CHOGM Summit and discussed various areas in which cooperation between the two friendly countries could be enhanced further, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Moreover, in the last two years, there have been several bilateral Ministerial and official level visits from India.







