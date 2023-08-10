



New Delhi: TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd on Wednesday said it has achieved the milestone of delivering the 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage. The company, a joint venture between TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said its empennages -- the tail structure located at the rear of an aircraft -- are included in C-130Js operated by seven nations, including India.





It further said TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL) has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia, in the US.





"Today, we take immense pride in reaching the momentous milestone of producing the 200th empennage for C-130J right here in India. Over the course of more than a decade, this partnership has achieved unrivalled manufacturing and operational excellence," TASL CEO and Managing Director Sukaran Singh said.





Lockheed Martin Vice-President and General Manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business Rod McLean said each TLMAL-produced empennage literally helps the mighty Super Hercules take flight to support critical missions that impact lives and make history.





The company said empennage assemblies produced by it include the aircraft's horizontal and vertical stabilisers along with leading edges and tip assemblies. The TLMAL team also previously manufactured centre wing box components for legacy C-130 model aircraft.







