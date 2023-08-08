



Brussels: A high-level delegation of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a significant meeting with members of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) at Brussels, aiming to shed light on the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).





During the meeting, the UKPNP delegation passionately conveyed their concerns regarding the ongoing human rights violations in PoK as well as across the nation. The UKPNP delegation presented a comprehensive overview of the current political, social, economic, cultural, land-grabbing, and environmental issues faced by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The delegation emphasised the urgent need for international attention and action to address the human rights abuses being perpetrated in the region. The situation has caused immense suffering to the local population and has raised serious questions about the preservation of fundamental rights and freedoms.





Jamil Maqsood, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of UKPNP, representative of NGO at UNHRC led the delegation, and Sajid Hussain, Secretary of Information, UKPNP Europe Zone and representative of NGO at UNHRC shed light on the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan.





They were warmly received by the EESC member, Dumitru Fornea at EESC Headquarters in Brussels. The interactive session witnessed a candid exchange of views and information, allowing the EESC member to gain valuable insights into the complexities of the situation.





In this meeting and briefing, the UKPNP delegation underscored the importance of the international community's engagement in finding a just and lasting resolution to the issues plaguing the region.





The UKPNP is a prominent political party that advocates for the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





The high-level delegation of UKPNP continued their impactful briefing with esteemed members of EESC at Brussels, shedding light on the pressing issue of economic marginalization faced by the youth in PoK.





In a historical context, the delegation exposed the events of Gulmarg operations launched by Pakistan on October 22, 1947, which resulted in the invasion of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent division across the line of control.





The UKPNP delegation voiced concerns about the lasting impact of these operations, including the division of families and the forcible snatching and looting of valuable resources from the disputed region.





The UKPNP delegation asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir, and they categorically referred to Pakistan as an illegal occupier of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.





To further address the human rights situation in PoK, it would be appropriate for the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) to take follow-up action on the EU resolution on Jammu Kashmir. EESC can play a significant role in monitoring and assessing the situation on the ground, engaging with relevant stakeholders, and advocating for the protection of human rights in the disputed region.





The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to continue the dialogue and collaborate further on addressing the pressing challenges faced by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They expressed their hopes for a peaceful and stable future for the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where human rights are not upheld and respected.





The EESC members expressed gratitude to the UKPNP delegation for sharing their perspectives and information. They assured the delegation that the concerns raised during the meeting would be taken into serious consideration. The meeting concluded on a note of continued collaboration and support between UKPNP and EESC to work towards a more inclusive and equitable future for the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).







