



Washington: US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Geeta Rao Gupta is set to begin her India visit, spanning eight days, the US Department of State said.





During her India trip, Rao Gupta will visit Gujarat, Mumbai and Bangalore.





Upon her arrival, the US envoy will kickstart her Gujarat visit from August 1-4, where she will lead the US delegation to the G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (G20 EMPOWER) Conference and the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment hosted by the Government of India.





According to the State Department's official release, the US delegation will also include Special Assistant to the President at the White House Gender Policy Council and Special Advisor to the National Security Council on Gender Rachel Vogelstein; U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Nancy Izzo Jackson; U.S. Consul General at U.S. Consulate General Mumbai Mike Hankey; and USAID Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in the Office of the Administrator Jamille Bigio.





The involvement of Ambassador Rao Gupta highlights and advances the US government's gender equality policy initiatives in the area and around the world.





From there, Rao Gupta will travel to Mumbai from August 5-6 to meet members of the private sector and civil society to discuss gender equality priorities in India.





The keynote points of discussion would include ways for advancing women’s economic security by dismantling systemic barriers to women’s equitable participation in the economy, closing the gender digital divide, and preventing and responding to gender-based violence.





Ambassador Rao Gupta and Deputy Assistant Secretary Jackson will then travel to Bangalore to deliver keynote remarks at the WEConnect International Asia Pacific Conference on August 7, the US State Department official release said.





The Ambassador will meet with women leaders and civil society organisations in Bangalore and discuss initiatives to promote women's rights and empowerment in India.







