



Washington: US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C Fick will start his India visit on Thursday.





According to the statement released by US State Department, the ambassador will be in India from August 17 to 20 with his delegation and will participate in G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bangalore.





He will highlight the US views on digital economy topics including priority areas set by India’s G20 presidency: digital public infrastructure, security in the digital economy, and digital skilling. Ambassador Fick will also meet with technology entrepreneurs and other representatives from industry and civil society.





The Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting (DEMM) is scheduled to take place on August 19, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.





Earlier, on Wednesday, in the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) kick-started in Bangalore, the participating delegates contributed to sharing inputs for the draft “G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Declaration”.





Alkesh Kumar Sharma, chair, G20 DEWG and Secretary, MeitY, in the meeting expressed hope that knowledge outcomes will significantly help the global digital economy. Thereafter, detailed deliberations on the draft “G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Declaration” were held regarding the priority areas. The deliberations in DEWG will continue till today.





After the India visit, Ambassador Fick will then travel to Sri Lanka from August 20 to 23. He will hold bilateral consultations in Colombo with a range of counterparts in government, the private sector, and think tanks on cybersecurity, information and communications technologies, and digital freedom, as per the statement issued by the US State Department.







