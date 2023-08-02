



Lucknow: Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim to expand the civil aviation sector, increase the number of domestic and international airports and ensure the expansion of civil/ public facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a new identity of the flourishing aviation sector in the country and three international airports were currently operational in the state.





While reviewing the works of the Civil Aviation Department on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that in the year 2016-2017, the freight transportation in the state was 5895 metric tonnes, which increased to 20, 813 metric tonnes in 2022-2023, registering four times increase in freight traffic in last six years. The growth is commendable.





CM Yogi said, "In the year 2016-2017, the air traffic in the state was 46,585 but by 2022-2023, this number has increased to 82,615. Along with air flights, the number of passengers has also increased significantly. In the year 2016-2017, 59.97 lakh passengers travelled by air while in 2022-2023, 96.02 lakh passengers travelled by air."





He further said, “Keeping in view the increasing number of air passengers in the state, their facilities should also be taken care of.”





Chief Minister said that before the divine and grand Kumbh, the capacity of Prayagraj Airport should be expanded with civil/public facilities along with increase in the lounge capacity of Prayagraj Airport from 300 to 500 passengers. Apart from this, increase the facility of helicopter in the state. He further said, “Arrangements for RRTS or Light Metro should be made in order to improve the connectivity of Jewar Airport.”





CM Yogi said that the survey of Gorakhpur airport has been completed in July and construction work will start as soon as possible.





He informed, “Uttar Pradesh has three international airports, 17 airstrips while eight airstrips are under the Indian Air Force. Civil works done by the state government in Shravasti, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Aligarh have been completed and the progress is commendable.”







