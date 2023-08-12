



Maya OS is a new operating system developed by the Indian government to protect its computer systems from cyberattacks





Due to increasing malware and cyber attacks, the Defence Ministry of India has announced that it will replace all its internet-connected computer systems with a new Operating System (OS) known as Maya.





Earlier just like everyone in the world, Indian Defence was using Microsoft OS but as the threat of cyber attacks grows around the world it became necessary to upgrade the security.





According to the Statista report of April 2023, a data breach in March 2020 exposed 10 billion data records. This staggering number is a cause of concern and this move by the Indian defence will strengthen the security of the ministry’s computers.





This new move was notified by the Hindu Times and an official stated: “Maya has the interface and all functionality like Windows and users will not feel much difference as they transition to it. To begin with, the direction is to install Maya on all computers connected to the Internet in South Block before August 15.”





What Is Maya OS?





Maya OS is a new operating system developed by the Indian government's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the National Informatics Centre (NIC).





It is based on the open-source Ubuntu platform and is designed to be more secure and reliable than Windows or macOS.





Maya OS has a number of features that make it well-suited for use in defence applications. These features include:





Strong Security: Maya OS has been designed with security in mind, with features such as full disk encryption, intrusion detection, and sandboxing. This makes it less vulnerable to cyberattacks than other operating systems.

Reliability: Maya OS has been rigorously tested to ensure that it is reliable and stable. This is important for defence applications, where downtime can be costly and dangerous.





Locally developed: Maya OS is an indigenously developed operating system, which means that India does not have to rely on foreign suppliers for its defence software. This is important for national security and self-reliance.





To conclude, Maya OS is a significant development in India's efforts to improve its cybersecurity posture. It is a homegrown operating system that is designed to meet the specific needs of the Indian government.







