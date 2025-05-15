



US President Donald Trump recently advised Apple CEO Tim Cook not to expand iPhone production in India, urging the company instead to focus on increasing manufacturing within the United States. Trump’s comments came during a business event in Doha, Qatar, where he expressed concern over Apple’s growing manufacturing footprint in India, despite the company’s significant investment plans for the US.





Trump told Cook, “I don’t want you building in India,” emphasising that Apple should prioritise domestic production. He underscored his administration’s favourable treatment of Apple, referencing the company’s $500 billion investment plan in the US, and implied that further expansion in India would not align with his vision for American manufacturing.





The backdrop to Trump’s remarks is Apple’s rapid expansion in India. Over the past year, Apple’s assembly lines in India produced smartphones worth $22 billion, marking a 60% increase from the previous year.





The company’s main suppliers, including Foxconn and TATA Group, have been ramping up production, with Foxconn planning to double output to 25–30 million iPhones in 2025. India’s share of global iPhone production is expected to rise significantly, reflecting Apple’s strategy to diversify away from China amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes.





Trump justified his stance by accusing India of maintaining some of the highest tariff barriers in the world, making it “very hard to sell American products” in the country. He claimed that, despite India offering a “no-tariff” deal on US goods, he remained firm that Apple should focus on US manufacturing. Trump’s comments also came shortly after India threatened retaliatory tariffs in response to increased US duties on Indian steel and aluminum, highlighting the ongoing trade friction between the two nations.





Despite Trump’s objections, Apple has signaled its commitment to its India strategy. The company continues to expand its manufacturing base in India, which has become a key global production hub, particularly as Apple seeks to mitigate risks associated with heavy reliance on China.





Trump’s advice to Tim Cook reflects his broader protectionist trade policy and desire to bring high-tech manufacturing back to the US. However, Apple’s ongoing expansion in India suggests that the company is balancing geopolitical pressures with its operational need to diversify supply chains and tap into emerging markets.





