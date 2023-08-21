The voyage is crucial amid the fact the giant vessel will participate in various exercises with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) units on the West Coast of Australia





An Indian Navy submarine which had started its journey in June this year, will reach Australia on Sunday, August 20 to participate in naval exercise-- the first such maiden voyage that covers almost 7,000 km. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, INS Vagir, an Indian Navy submarine, is on an extended-range deployment. The deployment commenced in June 2023 and Vagir will reach Fremantle, Australia today.





Notably, the submarine, which is the Indian Navy’s fifth Kalvari class submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in January this year and is based in Mumbai.





Why INS Vagir Is Travelling 7,000 Kms At One Go?



The voyage is crucial amid the fact the giant vessel will participate in various exercises with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) units on the West Coast of Australia. Concurrently, on the East coast of Australia, Indian Naval ships and aircraft are involved in Exercise MALABAR 23 from 11-21 Aug 23 and AUSINDEX 23 from 22-24 Aug 23.





During the ongoing deployment, basic, intermediate and advanced-level Anti-Submarine exercises are scheduled. In addition, the RAN submarine and Indian Naval P8i aircraft are scheduled to exercise with INS Vagir. This deployment will further augment the cooperation and synergy between IN and RAN.





The ongoing deployment is a testament to the reach and sustenance of IN submarines. The extended range deployment is the maiden deployment by an IN submarine to Australia and showcases the capability and professional acumen of IN to undertake sustained operations at extended ranges from the base port for prolonged durations. Earlier, during the deployment, INS Vagir had visited Colombo as part of the International Day of Yoga.





Salient Features of INS Vagir





Vagir was launched in November 2020, under Project 75 (P75) and was delivered to the Indian Navy on 20 Dec 22 post-completion of sea trials. Vagir has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines to date. The Scorpene Submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR suite and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.





The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also is a reflection of MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard of the world. Project – 75 also marks a critical milestone in the Yard’s continued importance in the field of Defence Production.





"The commissioning of this indigenous submarine once again denotes the drive and focus towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat," read the statement.







