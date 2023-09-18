



The encounter in Anantnag, which began on Wednesday, has seen the security forces using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up





As the intense gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district enters its fifth day, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has stepped in to review the operational situation.





The Army officer visited the site of the gunfight to assess the operational situation. He was briefed by ground commanders on high-intensity operations, which have seen the use of hi-tech equipment for surveillance and delivery of firepower. The precision fire being used by the forces has had a high impact on the operation.





As per latest inputs, security forces have stopped firing and there has been no retaliation from the terrorists' side either since 3:30 am (Sunday). Personnel are conducting search operations at the encounter site.





It was raining yesterday in Anantnag, which pushed the operations to Sunday.





As the assault resumed on Sunday morning, the security forces fired several mortar shells towards the forest, officials told news agency PTI.





Intermittent firing continued throughout the night in the area. According to sources, terrorists are trying to save their ammunition and are not firing continuously.





On Saturday, security forces launched several mortar shells towards the forest. The forest area, riddled with cave-like hideouts, has proven challenging for the forces. However, the use of drones has allowed them to accurately locate these hideouts and carry out targeted attacks.





Drone footage from Friday showed a militant scrambling for cover after one such hideout was hit by shells fired by the security forces.





The operation, which began on Wednesday, has been marked by the loss of four security personnel, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier. The security forces remain committed to flushing out the terrorists, believed to be two or three in number, from the forest area.







