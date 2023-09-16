



DAC has cleared the procurement of light armoured vehicles from Indian vendors, officials said. It includes the procurement of around 800 light armoured multi-purpose vehicles and integrated surveillance and targeting systems for almost Rs 2,000 crore to enhance protection, mobility, attack capability and increased survivability of the Army’s mechanised forces.





The AoN was also accorded for procurement of high-mobility gun-towing vehicles for swift mobilisation and deployment of howitzers and radars.







