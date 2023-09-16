



An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official on Friday informed that the space agency will launch the first test vehicle mission of Gaganyaan in a month or two.





"... immediately what we are now targeting is to validate the crew escape system. In a month or two, the mission will take place from Sriharikota," Gaganyaan Project Director R Hutton said at an international space conference.





It would be the first of the four abort missions of the Gaganyaan program, the official informed.





The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, would be followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1).





The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next.





The crewed mission is planned based on the outcome of the successful test vehicle and uncrewed missions, they said.





"I am glad to say that the LVM3 has been human-rated. When we say human-rated, it should have adequate safety margins," Hutton said.





Speaking about the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO has said that the project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.





The project is accomplished through an optimal strategy by considering inhouse expertise, experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia & research institutions along with cutting edge technologies available with international agencies, the space agency said.





The pre-requisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, Life Support System to provide an earth like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.





Various precursor missions are planned for demonstrating the Technology Preparedness Levels before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission. These demonstrator missions include Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT) and Test Vehicle (TV) flights. Safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions preceding manned mission.





LVM3 - HLVM3 Rocket Identified For Mission





LVM3 rocket - The well proven and reliable heavy lift launcher of ISRO, is identified as the launch vehicle for Gaganyaan mission. It consists of solid stage, liquid stage and cryogenic stage.





All systems in LVM3 launch vehicle are re-configured to meet human rating requirements and christened Human Rated LVM3. HLVM3 will be capable of launching the Orbital Module to an intended Low Earth Orbit of 400 km.





HLVM3 consists of Crew Escape System (CES) powered by a set of quick acting, high burn rate solid motors which ensures that Crew Module along with crew is taken to a safe distance in case of any emergency either at launch pad or during ascent phase.







