"Marking a significant milestone in its military diplomacy, India proudly concludes its premier Female Military Officers Course for officers from ASEAN countries and the Indian Army today," the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.





The course has been designed to elevate leadership competencies, strategic acumen, and operational efficacy among female officers while offering a rich platform for cross-cultural interaction and mutual professional development, according to the press release. Officers participated in dynamic workshops, tactical simulations, and expert lectures.





"Hosting such a transformative course reinforces India’s commitment to fostering deeper international collaboration while championing gender equality in the armed forces. This is especially pertinent in light of India's longstanding commitment to the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus," the Ministry of Defence said.





The course was conducted under the aegis of the Centre for UN Peacekeeping in India which has a rich history of training and deploying peacekeepers across various UN missions. Participants got the opportunity to receive a demonstration on UN peacekeeping drills, offering them insights into the rigorous standards India upholds in international peace missions.





In addition to the academic and tactical elements, participants were made aware of India's rich culture and heritage. They participated in the organised yoga sessions and went on heritage tours of Delhi and Agra. Participants were also introduced to the Made in India and the equipment set to be a part of upcoming UN missions.





"As the curtains come down on this maiden venture, it stands not only as a testament to India's evolving military diplomacy but also as a beacon of hope for stronger ASEAN-India ties, and the future role of women in peacekeeping and defence sectors globally," Ministry of Defence said in the press release.





