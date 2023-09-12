



According to officials aware of the development, public sector undertaking Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Forge from the private sector are said to be among the companies that have been individually consulted for developing and supplying the MGT suited to the Indian Navy's needs reports Energy Times





There is a sense of urgency to create a domestic ecosystem for such equipment given the war in Ukraine that has impacted Zorya-Mashproekt, the primary supplier of the marine gas turbines (MGT) to the Indian Navy.





The Ukraine-Russia conflict has impacted supply of spares and parts for MGTs. The move to develop indigenous options is also in line with the Make in India initiative to cut down imports of defence-related equipment. Most of the navy's Russian-origin warships are powered by Ukrainian gas turbines, including four frigates that are currently on order.





India is stepping on the pedal to develop indigenous options for MGT that power warships and submarines of the Indian Navy.

