



New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship INS Delhi departed Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday after completing a two-day visit to the port city.





During their stay in the harbour, several interactions were held between the ship's crew and Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) personnel, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.





"Several interactions including cross-training of personnel in various topics of mutual interest were held between the ship’s crew and personnel from the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN). A clean-up drive at Crow Island Beach was jointly undertaken by the visiting ship’s crew and personnel from SLN," the release said.





The Indian Navy spokesperson also took to their social media 'X' and said, "#INSDelhi departed Colombo, Sri Lanka #03Sep 2023, after a 2-day visit. Cross trg & joint beach clean up drive with @srilanka_navy personnel State-of-the-art #ArogyaMaitri Cube presented to Hon’ble Speaker of #SriLanka Parliament during reception onboard."





Moreover, the ship conducted a familiarisation tour onboard for over 200 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and 500 other local visitors.





The Commanding Officer of INS Delhi interacted with Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva and the Commander Western Naval Area.





The statement further said, "The Commanding Officer of INS Delhi interacted with RAdm Suresh De Silva, Commander Western Naval Area (COMWEST) and paid homage at the IPKF memorial by laying a wreath in honour of the Indian soldiers who laid their lives in Sri Lanka during IPKF operations from 1987-91."





The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Shri Gopal Baglay presented state-of-the-art Arogya Maitri Cube to the Hon’ble Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament during a reception hosted onboard INS Delhi.





This was done as part of India's 'Aarogya Maitri' initiative to provide essential medical supplies to friendly countries.





"These medical cubes have been indigenously developed under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri)," the statement said.





Along with the speaker, the reception was attended by several senior government officials including the Minister for Ports, Shipping & Aviation, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Defence and all three Service Chiefs.





Furthermore, the visit ended with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between INS Delhi and SLN ship.





"The visit concluded with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) at sea off Colombo between INS Delhi and SLN ship Vijayabahu," the statement said.







