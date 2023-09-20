



Pointing out at Pakistan's poor economic condition, former PM Nawaz Sharif has said that while India reached the moon, his country has been reduced to begging for dollars reported TOI





Sharif was addressing his party workers from London where he has been staying in exile. Sharif also claimed that the Indian government, while carrying out its economic reforms in 1991, had copied his economic reform order that was unveiled when he first became PM in 1990.





Blaming Pak generals for the country's plight, Sharif said that in 30 years, while India's economy has prospered, Pakistan has suffered. He said that those who put the country in this situation are the worst enemies of Pakistan.







