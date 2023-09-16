

Chinese-made weapons provided by Pakistan's ISI are arming terrorists in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, sources have said

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is providing modern weapons manufactured in China to terrorists in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir's terror camps, officials with intelligence agencies have said.





The weapons being provided to the terrorists include pistols, grenades, night vision devices and more, which are being transported into the territory through Chinese drones, the sources said.





Further, they said the terrorists were also being provided with digital map sheets and navigation systems to help them infiltrate into the territory.





Highly encrypted communication devices were also being provided to terrorists based in POK for secure communication and to prevent Indian agencies from decoding their messages.





Meanwhile, on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) nabbed a key ISIS terror conspirator after he landed at the Delhi airport from Kenya's Nairobi.





Arafath Ali was taken into custody the moment he landed, an agency spokesperson said, adding it marks a major breakthrough for the NIA in its efforts to uncover and foil the conspiracy of foreign-based Islamic State modules to carry out terrorist acts in India.





The official said Ali had been absconding since 2020, when he was accused of indulging in ISIS propaganda activities and planning terrorist acts.







