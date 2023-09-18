



Washington: United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, who is also a Chinese Communist Party Politburo member and noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.





The meeting between the two leaders took place on September 16-17 in Malta, and it was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the two countries, according to an official readout of the meeting between the two leaders, as per White House.





"The United States noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two sides committed to maintain this strategic channel of communication and to pursue additional high-level engagement and consultations in key areas between the United States and the People’s Republic of China in the coming months," the official release read.





Sullivan and Wang met in May in Vienna, and US State Secretary Antony Blinken, US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, Special Envoy John Kerry, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and their counterparts met in Beijing over the past few months.





This meeting comes after a number of other recent high-level meetings between the two nations.





According to the readout, "The two sides discussed key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics."





Earlier in August, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao and said that the relations between Washington and Beijing are “profoundly important."





“The economic relationship between the United States and China is one of the most significant in the world. We share over USD 700 billion of trade,” Raimondo said in Beijing.





The US official added that she would not compromise or negotiate on any matters related to national security. But the vast majority of US-China trade was not related to national security, she said.





As the ties between the US and China are deteriorating, the visits from US officials are part of US President Joe Biden's call to deepen communications between the US and China, to responsibly manage the relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges.





Recently, both nations got into the chip war as China imposed export controls on the overseas sales of gallium and germanium, elements essential to making semiconductors, CNN Business reported. China's trump card is seen as the counter-attack to potential US tightening of AI chip ban.





Biden has signed an executive order banning American investments in key technology industries that could be used to enhance Beijing’s military capabilities, The New York Times reported. Biden's decision comes as the latest in a series of moves putting further distance between the US and China.





Moreover, in a recent incident, the visit of Taiwan's Vice President William Lai to the United States triggered China to launch a military exercise around the Taiwan border and threatened Taiwan with further consequences.





Taiwan's Vice President William Lai had made two stops in the United States as part of a trip to Paraguay when he returned to Taipei.





Lai's transits through the United States have enraged Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of their country while the latter called itself a sovereign and independent country and not part of the former, according to Al Jazeera.





The diplomatic relations between China and the US have been downgraded since the Chinese spy balloon incident.







