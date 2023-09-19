



Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday held a discussion with Vice President of People's Republic of China (PRC), Han Zheng on high-level engagements between the two nations to maintain open lines of communication.





The two senior officials met on the margins of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City.





The US State Department's official spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, "Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met today with PRC Vice President Han Zheng on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City."





He further highlighted that the two sides had a "candid and constructive discussion, building on recent high-level engagements between the two countries to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-China relationship".





Moreover, the Secretary of State stressed that the US will maintain diplomacy to advance US interests and values.





"The Secretary emphasized that the United States will continue to use diplomacy to advance U.S. interests and values and to discuss areas of difference. The Secretary also explored potential areas of cooperation and advocated for progress on shared transnational challenges," an official statement read.





Further, according to the State Department spokesperson, the two sides also exchanged views on key bilateral, global and regional issues, including the Russia-Ukrane conflict.





"The two sides exchanged views on a range of key bilateral, global, and regional issues, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, the DPRK’s provocative actions, and other topics," he added.





Further, the Secretary of State "underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".





The two countries also highlighted the upcoming follow-on senior engagements.





"Both sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining open lines of communication, including follow-on senior engagements in the coming weeks," the statement added.







