



Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday announced that he will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled on September 20 in New York, USA.





Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, the Russian Foreign Minister posted, "On September 20, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a Meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, USA."





Lavrov stated further that the participants will discuss on topical international issues, along with the issues mentioned on the agenda of the 78th session of the UNGA.





"The meeting participants will exchange views on topical international issues, including those on the agenda of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly," he said in his post.





He added that the ministers will discuss cooperation in the BRICS format where he will also share his plans for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairmanship 2024 with his colleagues.





Lavrov posted, "The Ministers will discuss cooperation in the BRICS format, including opportunities for strengthening coordination in the leading multilateral platforms and implementation of the decisions of the 15th BRICS Summit (Johannesburg, August 22-24). Sergey Lavrov will inform his colleagues about plans for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairmanship in 2024. #UNGA78"





The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will feature the High-Level General Debate from September 19-September 23. The session represents a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since it marks the halfway point to the global goals’ deadline.





At the SDG Summit, leaders will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 SDGs, providing high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions, according to the United Nations Women statement. The outcome will be a negotiated political declaration.





Earlier, during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Lavrov had exchanged views on bilateral and international issues.





The two held talks on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, interactions within the UN, G20 and BRICS, as well as discussions on practical steps to further develop trade and economic cooperation, logistics and financial interaction, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.





Putin also announced Russia as chairman of BRICS next year.





"In our chairmanship, we will have the following mottos- strengthening multilateralism for global development and security; we plan to have some 200 political, economic and public events; BRICS summit is scheduled for October 2024 in the city of Kazan..." he said.







