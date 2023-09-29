



New Delhi: Evgeniy Griva, the Deputy Trade Commissioner of the Russian Federation in India said that Moscow is highly interested in widening India-Russia trade, including the Indian exports.





He further said that currently, India exports a limited range of products to Russia, but Moscow wants to widen the range of products and sees real potential in the intent.





Speaking to ANI, Griva said, “Mostly…newspapers in oil and gas spheres, coal supply from Russia, fertilisers, but we hope to widen the range of products to be supplied to Indian markets. Besides that, we are very interested in increasing Indian exports to Russia, and we see a real potential for this".





On being asked if there is any trade targets, he said, “All the targets will be installed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry by the Republic of India and the Russian Federation. I am not able to announce any figures".





The Deputy Trade Commissioner further said that there is a growing, relationship and friendship that India-Russia enjoys.





"We see a growing, relationship and friendship (between Russia-India). There was a gap between our countries in the 90s. But now we see really strengthening the position of the two countries and besides with friendship and support, and I hope this will reach a great result," he said.





Earlier in the day, Vice Governor of Russia’s St. Petersburg, Vladmir Kniaginin said that the partnership between India and Russia is growing and that India is becoming a significant economic ally of St Peterburg.





Vladmir Kniaginin emphasised that the trade turnover between St. Petersburg and India has doubled in the last year and the trade is growing in record numbers.





“Our countries are continuously growing and for St. Petersburg, India is becoming a key economic partner. So we wanted to add to our existing economic ties, cultural ties, research, exchange, people exchange and share our tourist flows,” the Vice Governor said while speaking to ANI.





He spoke to ANI during St. Petersburg's Russian Miracle concert program. The program was crafted with the precision of academic musical theatre, rooted in the rich tapestry of Russian folk songs and dances.





At the event, performers from the St. Petersburg Song and Dance Theatre Moroshka gave a dance performance on the Indian song Natu Natu in New Delhi.







