Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Says Ukraine Joining NATO Just A 'Matter of Time'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that his country would eventually become a member of NATO as he welcomed the chief of the Western security bloc, Jens Stoltenberg, to Kyiv.
"(It is) a matter of time before Ukraine becomes a de jure member of the alliance. We are doing everything to bring this time closer," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with the NATO chief.
No comments:
Post a Comment