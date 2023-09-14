



IT major Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of its Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Dusseldorf, Germany.





The centre will offer clients round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring, incident response, as well as remediation support, the company said.





As part of Wipro and Microsoft's global partnership, this centre will leverage Microsoft's portfolio of cybersecurity products, specifically Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Defender for IoT solutions.





“Our Cyber Defense Center in Germany is an integral part of our strategy to expand our cybersecurity capabilities in Europe to provide advanced solutions to our customers,” Wipro Head of Europe Cyber Security and Risk Services, John Hermans, said.





Hermans also said that Wipro was expanding its capabilities to cloud-delivered services, including SaaS, IaaS as well as Operational Technology environments and IoT.





Microsoft General Manager Global Partner Solutions Germany and Member of German Board, Edith Wittmann said that Wipro's Cyber Defence Centre will empower organizations to proactively manage IT security and compliance.







