



New Delhi: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), arrived at the New Delhi airport on Thursday night to participate in the G20 Summit.





The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10 here in the national capital, for which security has been tightened.





Notably, India has been a WTO member since 1995, and a member of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) since 1948.





Notably, in August this year, India and the US mutually resolved two separate disputes at WTO with regard to certain measures on steel and aluminium products, and additional duties on certain products from the US.





Earlier, India and the US mutually resolved all six trade disputes pending at the WTO.





This came in line with the commitment affirmed by the two leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden — during the former’s state visit to the US.





India is geared up to host the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.





India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.





The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.





A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.







