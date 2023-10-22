



Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has detected 550 failed rocket launches and misfires since the beginning of the Gaza war, the military announced on Saturday night.





"The terrorist organisation Hamas uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields and fires from civilian infrastructure. Since the beginning of the fighting, the IDF has detected about 550 failed launches fired from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.





The military also released footage of rocket barrages being launched from Gaza, in which several rockets could be seen crashing into the Strip.





On Tuesday night, a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket devastated the Al Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza as terrorists fired heavy barrages of rockets at southern and central Israel. The rocket fire triggered alarms in Rishon Letzion, Petach Tikvah, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan Bat Yam, and other localities.





Hamas sources claimed it killed 471 Palestinians, a number that has not been independently verified and has been questioned by European experts. Hamas and much of the Arab world immediately blamed Israel, accusing the IDF of deliberately striking the hospital.





Israel released intercepted Hamas communications, confirming the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. It also released corroborating footage caught by security cameras at Moshav Netiv Ha'Asara.





News reports erroneously blame Israel for the blast that sparked riots across the Middle East.





During the fighting in May, failed rocket launches by Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed four Gaza civilians.





Israel has launched airstrikes on Gaza since Hamas terrorists killed at least 1,400 Israelis and wounded more than 4,800 in a massive offensive launched from Gaza on Oct. 7, which included massacres carried out at Gaza-area communities and rocket barrages. Over 200 hostages were taken back to Gaza.







