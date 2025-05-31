



The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening security partnerships with India, as articulated by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.





Hegseth highlighted the significance of robust military exercises such as Tiger Triumph, a joint India-US tri-services exercise focused on enhancing interoperability, tactical coordination, and operational preparedness in both combat and humanitarian assistance scenarios.





These exercises not only strengthen bilateral military ties but also foster mutual trust and camaraderie between Indian and American troops, with recent iterations emphasizing live-firing drills, jungle warfare tactics, and integrated field craft training.





Beyond bilateral initiatives, Hegseth underscored the importance of amplifying cooperation within the QUAD framework—a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—dedicated to promoting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





The QUAD’s role is increasingly central to regional security, with the US leading initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Logistic Network, which enables QUAD partners to leverage their logistics capabilities for enhanced operational readiness and rapid response across the region. This network is designed to facilitate seamless cooperation during crises and further integrate the strategic and operational capabilities of member states.





Hegseth’s remarks also reflected a broader US strategy of building and reinforcing partnerships across the Indo-Pacific, not only with treaty allies but also with key defence partners in ASEAN and beyond.





He emphasised the US-India defence relationship as a cornerstone of this approach, noting the rapid advancement of joint ventures in defence industries, increased operational coordination, and the ongoing co-development of critical military technologies.





For example, landmark deals such as the purchase of MQ-9B Predator drones and the co-production of General Electric F414-INS6 aero-engines for India’s TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets illustrate the depth and sophistication of the partnership.





Addressing the evolving global security landscape, Hegseth outlined the Trump administration’s pragmatic foreign policy, rooted in common sense and national interest. He stressed that the US seeks to work with partners on the basis of mutual respect and self-interest, rather than imposing its values or policies on others. This approach is intended to foster genuine collaboration while respecting the sovereignty of all nations.





On the challenge posed by China, Hegseth adopted a measured tone, stating that the US does not seek conflict with China and respects its people and civilization. However, he issued a clear warning regarding Taiwan, asserting that any attempt by China to conquer Taiwan by force would have devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world at large. He emphasized that the threat from China is real and could be imminent, underscoring the need for vigilance and strong partnerships to deter aggression and maintain regional stability.





The Shangri-La Dialogue, as Asia’s premier defence summit, provided a platform for Hegseth to articulate these strategic priorities and engage in critical bilateral and multilateral discussions.





The US commitment to expanding its security partnerships with India, enhancing QUAD cooperation, and strengthening ties across the Indo-Pacific reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing the region’s complex security challenges and ensuring a resilient, inclusive future for all stakeholders.





Based On ANI Report







