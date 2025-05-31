



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan recently conducted a series of high-level bilateral meetings with defence leaders from the Netherlands, the United States, and Brazil during the Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 in Singapore, marking a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to deepen international defence cooperation and expand its strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





During his discussions with General Onno Eichelsheim, Chief of Defence of the Netherlands, the focus was on exploring concrete avenues to enhance bilateral military engagement. Both sides deliberated on increasing participation in military exchange programs and joint training exercises, which are seen as vital for building mutual understanding and interoperability between their armed forces.





The talks also prominently featured Operation Sindoor, a reference to India’s recent counter-terrorism and security operations, underscoring India’s commitment to regional peace and stability. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) highlighted that these conversations reinforced the growing strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands, particularly in ensuring a secure and stable regional environment.





In parallel, CDS Chauhan met with Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), to further strengthen defence ties with the US. Their discussions centred on the evolving security landscape of the Indo-Pacific and the importance of robust military-to-military cooperation.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to address emerging security challenges and to deepen strategic collaboration, with a particular emphasis on leveraging opportunities for joint exercises and intelligence sharing in the region. Operation Sindoor remained a key point of reference, highlighting India’s proactive role in countering threats and fostering peace in the broader Indo-Pacific theatre.





On the sidelines of the dialogue, India and Brazil also took steps to strengthen their bilateral relationship. General Chauhan met with Admiral Aguiar Freire, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil, where both sides emphasised cooperation on regional security, maritime freedom, and sustainable development.





The discussions underscored the shared values and interests of both nations, particularly their support for a rules-based international order and the growing convergence of their views on regional and global issues.





The leaders reflected on the historical parallels between India and Brazil, noting that both countries gained independence around the same time and have since charted unique developmental trajectories.





General Chauhan pointed out that, while Pakistan initially led India in certain socio-economic indicators post-independence, India has now surpassed its neighbour across multiple fronts, attributing this progress to sustained strategic planning and policy implementation.





General Chauhan also offered insights into India’s approach to its relationship with Pakistan. He recalled that India has consistently extended diplomatic overtures, such as the invitation to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014, but emphasised that meaningful progress requires mutual willingness.





In the absence of reciprocal goodwill, General Chauhan suggested that disengagement might be a pragmatic strategy for now. This candid assessment reflects India’s calibrated approach to regional diplomacy, balancing engagement with firmness in safeguarding its national interests.





These engagements at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 have reinforced India’s commitment to expanding its defence partnerships, enhancing military interoperability, and contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





The focus on Operation Sindoor in multiple discussions underscores India’s proactive stance in addressing security challenges and its willingness to collaborate with like-minded nations to ensure a secure, open, and inclusive regional order.





Based On ANI Report







