Ahmedabad: The Surat Crime Branch, Unit of Gujarat Police apprehended a Bangladeshi national Abu Bakar alias Alim Haq from the Vesu area of Surat city. Abu communicated with Humayu Khan, who is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with an al-Qaida terror investigation. Police also seized a fake Aadhaar card and a Bangladeshi I-card from him. According to police, he was born in Bangladesh and grew up in Ahmedabad.





According to a press release issued by the Surat Crime Branch, “The team received information about an accused who has links to organizations such as Al-Qaeda. Acting on the information, the crime branch team went to Vesu, Canal Road, Surat, and apprehended accused Abu Bakar Hazrat Ali alias Aleem Haq Bayjar Ali Khan.”





“Surat police discovered an Indian document Aadhaar Card, a copy of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh National I.D. Card, a copy of the accused's birth certificate in English and Bangladeshi, and two mobile phones during the investigation.” Said press release





Police sources said “Bakar is a Bangladeshi native who previously lived in Ahmedabad's Vatva area since 2015. He relocated to Surat four months ago. He was looking for work in Surat.”





“During the investigation, Surat police found out that Abu Bakar was associated with Humayu Khan, a wanted in the terror probe case by the National investigation agency, The Surat crime branch taking his presence in Surat seriously and is probing why he was sifted to Surat.” Said police official





The case, in which Humayu is wanted while four others have already been apprehended, was registered with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Gujrat and later referred to the NIA. It was later revealed that four arrested individuals were sending funds to Humayu. Cops suspect Bakar of sending funds to Humayu because he was also in contact with him.







