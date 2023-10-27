



In a significant move that promises to reshape Karnataka’s industrial landscape, BevelGears (India) is making substantial investments in the state’s defence and aerospace sector. This forward-thinking endeavour involves the establishment of a cutting-edge facility located near the Bengaluru airport. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BevelGears is poised to become a game-changer for Karnataka’s burgeoning aerospace and defence industry.





The aerospace and defence sector has long been a vital cog in India’s economic and strategic machinery, with Bengaluru often referred to as the “Aerospace Capital of India.” Karnataka, home to a multitude of renowned aerospace organizations and defence establishments, is an ideal choice for BevelGears’ ambitious expansion plans. This investment not only capitalizes on the state’s existing infrastructure and expertise but also catalyses further growth in the sector.





BevelGears (India), a subsidiary of the globally acclaimed Bevel Gears Group, specializes in the manufacturing of precision-engineered gears and transmission components. Their decision to set up a state-of-the-art facility in Karnataka is a testament to the state’s conducive business environment and robust supply chain ecosystem. The modern facility is set to be a powerhouse of cutting-edge technologies, capable of delivering high-quality components that meet the stringent demands of the aerospace and defence sectors.





The impact of BevelGears’ investment goes beyond mere business expansion. By creating job opportunities and fostering skill development, it plays a crucial role in advancing the state’s socio-economic growth. Karnataka is renowned for its skilled workforce, and this investment by BevelGears will further enhance the local talent pool while contributing to the state’s industrial infrastructure.





BevelGears’ strategic location near the Bengaluru airport is not only convenient for logistics but also exemplifies their dedication to efficiency. Aerospace and defence are industries where precision, reliability, and timely deliveries are paramount. The proximity to the airport allows for swift transportation of components, ensuring that customers can rely on BevelGears for seamless supply chain solutions.





As the defence and aerospace sectors continue to evolve with rapid technological advancements and increasing global demand, BevelGears (India) is positioning itself as a key player in Karnataka’s journey towards becoming a defence and aerospace hub. The commitment to quality, innovation, and collaboration with local partners and suppliers will not only elevate BevelGears as an industry leader but also empower Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem.





In conclusion, BevelGears (India)’s investment in Karnataka’s defence and aerospace future is a testament to the state’s growing prominence in these sectors. The establishment of their modern facility near the Bengaluru airport is a significant stride forward, one that will have far-reaching implications for Karnataka’s industrial landscape. With this initiative, BevelGears is not only shaping its own future but also contributing to the growth and prosperity of Karnataka, making it a hub for aerospace and defence innovation.







