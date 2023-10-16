



CHIEF of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said the ongoing geo-political, economic and technological changes are creating uncertainty in the world, and an environment that is volatile, complex and ambiguous. He said nations are preparing themselves for this uncertain kind of future and it is reflective in most of their national security strategies and defence spending.





The CDS delivered the 14th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture organised by Air Force Association (Karnataka Branch), in association with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here.





“If you have a look at national security strategies, countries like -- Japan, France, Germany, (the) UK, Poland, South Korea, Bangladesh and many others have revived their national security strategies. They actually revived at the time of the Ukraine conflict, but now bigger change is happening in the Middle East,” Chauhan said. “If you look at defence spending of most of these nations they have expanded, almost doubled it up,” he pointed out.







