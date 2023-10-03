



Dodoma: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday met Tanzanian Defence Minister Stregomena Lawerence Tax and Chief of Defence Force General Jacob John Mkunda. The two sides held discussions on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening bonds of friendship between the armies of India and Tanzania.





General Manoj Pande also laid a wreath at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar-es-Salaam and paid obeisance to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the First World War.





In a post shared on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD stated, "On arrival in #Tanzania, General Manoj Pande #COAS laid a wreath at Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar-es-Salaam and paid obeisance to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during WW-I. General Manoj Pande #COAS was also presented an impressive Guard of Honour by the Tanzania People's Defence Forces."





In another post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS called on Tanzanian Defence Minister Hon’ble Dr. Stregomena Lawerence Tax and General Jacob John Mkunda, Chief of Defence Force #CDF, #TPDF. Discussions on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening Bonds of Friendship between the two Armies were carried out. #COAS also gifted #MadeinIndia Infantry Simulator and Bullet Proof Jackets to Tanzania People's Defence Forces #TPDF during the meeting."





General Manoj Pande is on an official visit to Tanzania from October 2-5. During his visit, General Pande is likely to call on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Ministry of Defence, said in a press release.





General Pande will also be visiting Zanzibar and call on Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Furthermore, he will have interaction with the Commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade General Saidi Hamisi Saidi.





General Manoj Pande will also be addressing the National Defence College and interacting with Major General Wilbert Augustine Ibuge Commandant and the faculty. A meeting with Brigadier General Stephen Justice Mnkande, Commandant of the Command and Staff College, Duluti is also planned during the visit.





The visit also coincides with the 2nd India Tanzania Mini DEFEXPO being conducted at Dar-es-Salaam which will showcase the growing prowess of the Indigenous defence industry complex of India.





Ministry of Defence in the press release said, "The bilateral defence relationship between India and Tanzania has been robust and thriving. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation in October 2003 laid a strong foundation. This cooperation was further underscored by the second meeting of the India-Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee held in Arusha, Tanzania on 28th and 29th June this year."





The two armies offer vacancies for each other in professional military courses. This has helped the personnel from both nations build strong bonds, exchange ideas and share best practices.





"The Tanzanian Army has been consistently participating in the UN Peacekeeping training in India over the last five years. Similarly, a Training Team of the Indian Army has been deployed at Command and Staff College, Duluti since the year 2017," the Ministry of Defence said in the press release.





Tanzanian military delegations have been regularly visiting India symbolising the deep military cooperation between both countries, according to the press release.





"In the recent past, Tanzanian delegations made a notable presence at Aero India 23, Indo Africa Army Chiefs Conclave-23 and AFINDEX-23. Senior military leaders from Tanzania also visited India during Def Expo 22 and recently concluded the 13th IPACC, 47th IPAMS and 9th SELF 23," the Ministry of Defence said in the press release.





This visit of General Manoj Pande consolidates the high-level bilateral defence engagements and close defence ties shared between India and Tanzania. The visit promises to celebrate the existing collaborations and pave the way for a stronger future partnership.







