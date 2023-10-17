



Tel Aviv: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced that he will visit Israel following the fatal terror attacks by Hamas terror group in Israel, reported The Jerusalem Post.





French President Macron has been a firm supporter of Israel since the Hamas group has launched a series of attacks on Israel since October 7, killing 1400 Israelis and abducting nearly 200 people to Gaza.





Amongst one of those kidnapped by the Hamas terrorists, French Israeli citizen Maya Schem appeared in a video posted on Telegram on Monday, following which, Macron demanded her "immediate and unconditional release," reported The Jerusalem Post.





Earlier on October 8, Macron held talks with Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemning the attack carried out on Israel and affirmed France's support for the country.





Macron held talks with Netanyahu and Herzog after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning following Hamas' surprise attack.





Taking to social media 'X', Macron stated, "I have spoken to President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu. I condemn the attacks carried out from Gaza on Israel, its soldiers and its people. France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves."





Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Monday met with the family members of several French citizens who have been missing since Hamas attacked Israel.





He comforted the family members of those missing in Tel Aviv. He further emphasized that the main objective was to secure victory over Hamas.





Moreover, Israel's National Unity Party Leader Benny Gantz will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following his arrival on Tuesday, according to The Jerusalem Post.





Additionally, Israel's Minister without Portfolio Gadi Eisenkot and MK Alon Schuster will also meet with Scholz.





According to the Gaza-based Health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750 and the number of wounded has risen to 9,700. In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.





Meanwhile, the Death toll in Israel from the surprise Hamas attack is now more than 1,400, said Israel Defence Force (IDF).







