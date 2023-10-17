



The three services operate a large number of Israeli Heron MALE UAVs. A major upgrade to weaponize and incorporate satellite communication on these UAVs, estimated to cost ₹21,000 crore, has been pending for several years. Following the study, officials have expressed confidence that this will now get cleared.





In June, the Defence Ministry cleared the procurement of 31 MQ-9B UAVs from General Atomics, 15 Sea Guardians for the Indian Navy and 16 Sky Guardians – eight each for the Indian Army and Air Force, at an estimated cost of $3,072 million though the US Foreign Military Sales route.





Last month, just ahead of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Defence Ministry issued the Letter of Request (LoR) to the US Government. Based on LOR, the US Government and MoD will finalise the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) where details of equipment and terms of the procurement would be negotiated and finalised.







