



London: Glasgow Gurdwara has “strongly” condemned the incident, where Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from attending a planned interaction at the religious site on Saturday,





Calling the incident “disorderly behaviour” by unknown individuals outside the Glasgow area, it further added that the Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds.





“An incident occurred on 29 September 2023 at Glasgow Gurdwara where the Indian High Commissioner was on a personal visit, facilitated by a member of Scottish Parliament. Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt this visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises,” the statement by Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha stated.





It further said that the “unruly individuals” continued to disturb the congregation, adding that the Scotland Police has taken cognizance in the matter.





“Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith,” the statement added.





This comes after a planned interaction of Indian High Commissioner to Britain, Vikram Doraiswami at the Glasgow Gurudwara was disrupted by some “extremist elements”.





Scotland Police has responded to the incident and said that an inquiry is ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident.





Earlier, the Indian High Commission said, that it reported to authorities in the UK the “disgraceful incident” at the Glasgow Gurudwara where elements from outside Scotland “deliberately disrupted” a planned interaction organised for the Indian High Commissioner to Britain, Vikram Doraiswami.





The incident has also drawn condemnation by several British MPs. The UK's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, on Saturday said she was "concerned" to learn that Indian envoy Doraiswami had been stopped from meeting the Gurudwara Committee in Glasgow.





Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trevelyan said the security and safety of foreign places is of utmost importance and places of worship in the United Kingdom should be open to all.







