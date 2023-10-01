



NEW DELHI: The threat to India’s diplomats in Canada and the risk involved in their going to consulate offices was one of the reasons to stop visa services for Canadians, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.





"We were left with no choice but to stop visa services for Canada. There was a campaign targeting our diplomats who felt unsafe travelling to the consulates. Thereby we had to stop. This was a law and order issue. Under the Vienna Convention, our missions and diplomats had to be provided with a safe cover," said Jaishankar during a presser in Washington.





Jaishankar, who had mentioned that Canada was discussed during his interaction with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that there was a difference of perception in the way the US and India looked at Canada.





"When Americans look at Canada they see something, we in India see something else. It is important to talk it out. The US is close to Canada and a good friend of ours. They have our point of view, we have taken a reasonable stance," he added.





India is a democracy and doesn’t need to learn from others what freedom of speech is, he said.





"We don’t think freedom of speech extends to incitement of violence. This is misuse of freedom," Jaishankar said.





There is a climate of intimidation, with smoke bombs having been thrown at India’s missions and posters inciting violence put up, which isn’t normal, he noted.





"The fact is that we have an ongoing problem with Canada which revolves around permissiveness on terrorism and extremism. Our important extradition requests haven’t been considered. Individuals, organisations and illegal activities continue in Canada," he added.







