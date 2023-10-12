



New Delhi: India and China held the 20th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Chushul as part of the ongoing efforts for overall disengagement and de-escalation to resolve the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.





The meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on October 9-10.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides exchanged views in a frank, open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, in accordance with the guidance provided by the national leadership of the two countries, and building on the progress made in the last round of Corps Commanders' Meeting held on 13-14 August 2023.





The MEA said that they agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms.





"They also committed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in the interim," it added.





The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was also held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on 13-14 August this year.





In the 19th round of the meeting, they agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.







