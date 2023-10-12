



An innovative UAV start-up, incubated at IIT Madras, Amber Wings, has launched a compact hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone, Atva, for transport of cargo, medical supplies and ecommerce deliveries





The drone with 10X faster flight time, unmatched battery performance, multi-hop capabilities and diverse payload options can also be used for surveillance purposes. The efficiency of fixed-wing flight makes Atva an invaluable asset for numerous applications, and its modular airframe with detachable wings, wholly produced in-house, is in sync with the government’s 'Made-in-India' initiative.





“The immense potential in the UAV space and our persistent R&D efforts, led us to creating a one-of-a-kind cargo VTOL product line. We envision a future where aerial solutions are smart, sustainable, and easily accessible, transforming the way we perceive transportation in the years to come,” said IIT-Madras Prof Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, who is the founder & adviser of Amber Wings.





“ Our vision is a sky dotted with solutions that are not only ingenious and sustainable, but also universally accessible, heralding a new era in aerial transportation. The team at Amber Wings believes that in a sky full of drones, we will be able to declutter and simplify aerial logistics in the long run," he added.





Amber Wings recently made its impressive debut at Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, held at the Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad. Atva demonstrated flight, flaunting its mission-ready capabilities of a broad range of delivery and surveillance applications. The company is exploring partnerships with healthcare organisations, logistics companies and the like for transport of medical supplies, aiming to expand its services to include eCommerce deliveries. Additionally, in the field of surveillance, Amber Wings seeks to cater to oil and alternative energy companies, forestry, real estate, and more.





The UAV start-up has ambitious plans to develop higher payload-carrying variants, further enhancing its capabilities to meet diverse consumer needs across multiple industries.







