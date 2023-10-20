

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) DHRUV from India has arrived in Colombo for training sessions involving Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF) pilots and the Sri Lanka Navy



Following the recent arrival of the Shardul-class Landing Ship Tank in Colombo, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) touched down for training sessions involving Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF) pilots and Sri Lanka Navy ships for shipborne helicopter operations.





The Indian High Commission in Colombo expressed that this deployment will not only strengthen interoperability between the Indian and Sri Lankan forces but also facilitate more effective coordinated maritime operations. This initiative underscores the robust and enduring friendship between the two countries, further enhancing the close relations that have been cultivated over many years.





Training Sri Lankan Pilots





The primary objective of this training is to familiarize SLAF pilots with the ALH and provide them with co-pilot experience. Additionally, the training team will engage in extensive Deck Landing Practice on Sri Lanka Navy ships. This collaboration, aimed at enhancing maritime capabilities and cooperation, exemplifies India's "Neighbourhood First Policy" and the government's commitment to capacity building among neighboring nations.





This recent deployment builds upon previous training efforts undertaken from March 23 to 31, 2022, which focused on SLAF pilots gaining co-pilot experience during deck landings and providing landing training for Sri Lanka Navy personnel. The engagement is a testament to the exceptional understanding and coordination between the armed forces of India and Sri Lanka.





Sri Lankan Forces Embrace Indian Helicopters For Defence Ops





The Sri Lankan armed forces have incorporated a range of Indian helicopters into their fleet, strengthening their operational readiness. The HAL Dhruv, an indigenously designed and manufactured multi-role helicopter, has become a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's air assets. This versatile rotorcraft serves a variety of functions, including troop transport, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and reconnaissance. Its inclusion has significantly expanded the Sri Lankan military's capacity for swift response and efficient deployment in critical situations.





Furthermore, the Indian-made HAL Chetak, an adaptation of the French Aerospatiale Alouette III, has been integral in enhancing the naval capabilities of the Sri Lankan armed forces. The Chetak helicopters are known for their reliability and have played essential roles in maritime operations, including coastal surveillance and transport missions.





In addition to the HAL Dhruv and Chetak, the Sri Lankan Navy benefits from the utilization of Bell 212 helicopters. These twin-engine aircraft provide critical support in various tasks such as reconnaissance, search and rescue, and transportation. Their reliability and operational versatility make them valuable assets for the Sri Lankan Navy's missions.





The inclusion of these Indian helicopters underscores the growing collaboration and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka in bolstering defence and security capabilities. These aircraft provide essential tools for safeguarding Sri Lanka's maritime interests, coastal regions, and overall national security. The evolving partnership between the two countries serves as a testament to the importance of regional security in the Indian Ocean and the shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.







