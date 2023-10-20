



As per a Navy statement, the exercise was conducted on the Rig ship Platinum Explorer of ONGC and RG Fixed Oil Platform of Vedanta Ltd



Under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, the Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh conducted Exercise 'Prasthan' 2023 for security of offshore development area in Kakinada.





The exercise was aimed at rehearsing responses in handling contingencies and checking the efficacy of security mechanisms at ODA.





It witnessed participation from multiple organisations, namely the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Oil Operators, Port Authorities, the State Fisheries Department and Marine Police. Assets from the Indian Navy comprised of INS Kora, INS Tihayu, four Immediate Support Vessels, Marine Commandoes, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team and Helicopters. ICG Ship Kanaklata Barua also participated in the exercise.





During the exercise various situations viz Terrorist Attack, Bomb Scare, Major Fire, Gas Leak, Oil Spill, Explosion etc were simulated and measures to overcome the contingencies were exercised in close coordination with all state agencies and oil operators. Lessons learnt during the exercise shall be incorporated into the SOPs, the statement added.





Also, in another event, in consonance with its motto 'We Protect', the Indian Coast Guard Region East initiated precautionary measures to prevent loss of life at sea due to adverse weather. ICG ship Kanaklata Barua warned fishermen along the Andhra Pradesh coast about the developing low-pressure area and advised them to return harbour for safety.







