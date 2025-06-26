



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has responded to the recent guidelines issued by the US Embassy, which now require visa applicants to provide details of their social media identifiers as part of the application process. The MEA emphasized that while visa and immigration decisions are sovereign functions of each country, it expects that all visa applications submitted by Indian nationals should be assessed strictly on a merit basis.





Concerns Over New US Social Media Rules





The new US guidelines mandate that visa applicants disclose all social media usernames and handles used over the past five years. The US Embassy has clarified that omitting this information could lead to visa denial and future ineligibility. This move is part of broader efforts by the US administration to enhance security and ensure the integrity of the visa process. The MEA has acknowledged these changes and reiterated its belief that such additional requirements should not compromise the fair and merit-based evaluation of Indian applicants.





Ongoing Engagement And Safeguarding Interests





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that India remains actively engaged with the US on all mobility and consular issues, aiming to protect the legitimate interests of Indian nationals. The ministry continues to monitor developments closely and maintains dialogue with US authorities to address concerns and ensure that Indian applicants are not unfairly disadvantaged by procedural changes.





Student Visa Issues And Timely Processing





The MEA has also expressed hope that Indian student visa applications will be processed on merit and in a timely manner, especially in light of recent US decisions to pause new student visa interviews and introduce social media vetting for student and exchange visitor visas. With over 330,000 Indian students studying in the US in 2023-24, the welfare of Indian students abroad remains a top priority for the Indian government. The MEA has urged the US to avoid delays so that students can join their academic programs as scheduled.





US Travel Advisory And Bilateral Relations





Regarding the US travel advisory for India, the MEA noted that the advisory remains unchanged at Level 2, as it has for several years. The US authorities have confirmed that there has been no recent change in the advisory level for India. The MEA also highlighted the strong and growing India-US partnership, grounded in shared democratic values and strategic convergence across sectors such as trade, technology, energy, and defence.





Conclusion





MEA has taken note of the new US visa guidelines, particularly the requirement for social media disclosures, and has reiterated its expectation that Indian nationals’ visa applications be treated fairly and on merit. India remains engaged with the US to ensure that the legitimate interests of its citizens are safeguarded, especially in the context of student mobility and broader consular issues.





Based On ANI Report







