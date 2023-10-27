



Amid the ongoing global unrest, Chinese warships and submarines are reportedly heading towards Pakistan for possible wargames and are being closely monitored by the Indian Navy assets including the P-8I surveillance planes and MQ-9B Predator drones. The Indian Navy closely monitors the actions of Chinese naval forces in the Indian Ocean Region - which is widely regarded as the area of responsibility of India.





"Three Chinese Navy warships including a destroyer and frigate along with a tanker are in the Persian Gulf region and are likely to be joined by the Pakistan Navy for maritime exercises," news agency reported citing sources in the security establishment.





Anti-Piracy Escort Force





The three warships were part of the 44th Anti-Piracy Escort Force (APEF) since May 2023 and have now handed over the responsibility of anti-piracy roles to the 45th APEF in the Gulf of Aden. The 45th APEF entered the Indian Ocean Region in the IOR in October and has been there since then.





The 45th APEF entered in the Indian Ocean Region in October and has remained there ever since. According to the agencies concerned, there is a possibility that Chinese and Pakistani warships will advance towards the Persian Gulf regions in order to observe American deployments following the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. A Song Class submarine and the submarine Support Vessel Chang Dao (ASR 847) have joined the Chinese warships.





When Will Wargames With Pakistan Take Place?





These vessels were monitored closely by the Indian Navy's assets. The Indian Navy has been deployed in the areas surrounding the Malacca Straits and flies its P-8I anti-submarine warfare planes and the Predator drones very extensively. The wargames with the Pakistan Navy are planned to be held in mid or end of November and will see the participation of Pakistani assets.





The Indian naval assets have also tracked a Chinese quasi-military research vessel, Shi Yan 6 in the IOR since the middle of September. The research vessel is currently undertaking Joint Scientific Research in Sri Lankan EEZ, sources said. Indian Navy also has a major presence in the Persian Gulf as well as the Gulf of Aden and keeps its surveillance against any movement of adversaries in the region.







