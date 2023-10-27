



Aviation major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines, a French aerospace engine manufacturer, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish industrial collaboration in the production of forged components for commercial engines.





The partnership aligns with the government’s "Make in India" initiative and aims to support the rapid expansion of the LEAP engine programme.





Under the pact, HAL will manufacture parts for the LEAP engine in its facilities located in Bangalore, according to a statement by Safran.





CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman & Managing Director of HAL said, “Safran is a long standing partner, especially on our helicopter programmes, and also for parts production within the frame of our joint-venture in Bangalore. We are very proud to take this partnership to another level, and to develop our skills in key technologies like forging manufacturing. Strengthening our contribution to the production ramp-up of the LEAP programme, one of the most successful in the industry, is a fantastic opportunity for HAL.”





Safran currently operates three production sites in India, situated between Hyderabad and Bangalore. In addition, a fourth facility in Hyderabad will be dedicated to LEAP engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities by 2025. Furthermore, a Helicopter Engine MRO (HE-MRO) facility in Goa, developed jointly with HAL, will become the fifth Safran facility in India and is expected to be operational by 2025.





Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, said that this initiative aligns with their strategic commitment to building enduring relationships with India's aviation industry to support its growing domestic market. It also represents a milestone in efforts to enhance India's sovereign capabilities in aero engine design and manufacturing, preparing the Indian industry for ambitious indigenous programmes like the AMCA engine.





Safran Aircraft Engines has a robust presence in India, and the country ranks as the third-largest operator of LEAP engines globally. Approximately 75 per cent of Indian commercial aircraft are equipped with CFM's advanced turbofan engines.





The Indian Air Force has long-standing ties with French jet fighters that are powered by Safran engines, including the Mirage 2000 with the M53 engine and the Rafale equipped with the M88 engine. Safran's equipment is utilised by various branches of the Indian armed forces, as well as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for their product and design solutions.







