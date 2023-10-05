



Curious photos appeared among some Russian accounts on the Telegram social network. The photo captured the movement of two 51P6A launchers, which are part of the S-400 missile complex. These launchers are 9M96E missile carriers





According to the author of the photo, these are two of the ordered Indian S-400 air defence systems, the delivery of which should be completed by the end of 2024. The author says that despite the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the imposed Western sanctions against the Russian Federation, Russia is fulfilling its commitments to supply the Indian anti-aircraft forces.





These two S-400s spotted in Russia, the author says, represent their transport to the final production stage of final scrapping. Once this happens and the usual tests are passed, the systems will be delivered to India.





The 9M96E missile is a surface-to-air missile [SAM] developed by Russia. It is designed to engage and destroy various types of aerial targets, including aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs].





The 9M96E missile has several notable technical characteristics. It is a two-stage missile with a length of approximately 5.55 meters and a diameter of 0.51 meters. The missile weighs around 420 kilograms and is equipped with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead. It uses a solid-fuel rocket motor for propulsion, allowing it to achieve high speeds and manoeuvrability during flight.





BREAKING ⚡⚡



India's Defense Ministry has cleared the Project Kusha to develop India own S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile worth Rs 21,700 Cr. DRDO will carry out the development of it 🇮🇳



IAF will get 5 units of it. The 2 Missile will be👇



ER-SAM= 150Km

XR-SAM= 300Km pic.twitter.com/lEcxW9XV17 — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) October 2, 2023





In terms of its operational range, the 9M96E missile is capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 120 kilometers [75 miles]. This range provides the S-400 system with a significant reach, allowing it to effectively cover large areas and protect valuable assets.





9M96E / 9M96E2 Functionality





The functionality of the 9M96E missile is based on advanced guidance and control systems. It utilizes an active radar seeker to track and engage targets, ensuring precise and reliable target acquisition.





The missile’s guidance system is capable of performing mid-course updates, allowing it to adjust its trajectory and intercept moving targets. Additionally, the 9M96E missile features a proximity fuse, which enables it to detonate near the target, increasing the probability of a successful engagement.





The Indian Purchase of S-400





India has ordered a total of five S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. This deal was signed in October 2018 during the annual bilateral summit between the two countries.





The S-400 is considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world, capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously at various altitudes and ranges. India’s decision to acquire these systems demonstrates its commitment to enhancing its air defense capabilities and strengthening its military partnership with Russia.





Where Will India Deploy Them?





As for the deployment of the S-400 systems, India has not officially disclosed specific locations. However, it is expected that these systems will be strategically positioned to protect vital installations, military bases, and high-value assets across the country.





The S-400’s long-range capabilities make it suitable for defending large areas, including major cities, industrial centres, and sensitive military installations. The exact deployment locations will likely be determined based on India’s threat perception and defence strategy.





It is worth noting that India’s decision to purchase the S-400 systems has raised concerns and attracted attention from other countries, particularly the United States.





The US Has Expressed Concerns





The US has expressed concerns about the potential implications of this deal on India’s strategic relationship with the US and its compatibility with the US-led international defence framework.





However, India has maintained that its defence procurement decisions are based on its national security interests and its longstanding defence ties with Russia.







